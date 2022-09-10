Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 405,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,099,000. Elastic accounts for approximately 7.9% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Elastic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Elastic by 33.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $289,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 11.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic Price Performance

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84.

Elastic Company Profile



Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

