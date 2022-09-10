Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Raised by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.78.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META opened at $169.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.03. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

