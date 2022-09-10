CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CoreCivic Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of CXW opened at $9.67 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 359,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
