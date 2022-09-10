NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC lessened its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises about 2.6% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC owned 0.08% of NICE worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of NICE by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.38.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

