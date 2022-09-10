Wells Fargo & Company Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.15.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average is $180.77.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

