Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 7,960 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,960 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,093,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.90 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.49. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.97.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

