Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is Stony Point Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stony Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,040 shares during the quarter. Endava makes up approximately 4.9% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Endava worth $20,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $82.01 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.23.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

