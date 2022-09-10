Stony Point Capital LLC Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stony Point Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 7.1% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stony Point Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Datadog worth $30,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 39,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 657,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,555,000 after purchasing an additional 655,589 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 619,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average is $114.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,064.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,033,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,082,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,552 shares of company stock worth $9,876,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

