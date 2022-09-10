Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 100 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.95, for a total value of C$10,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,398,765.55.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 2nd, Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total value of C$494,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.09, for a total value of C$30,627.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total transaction of C$32,538.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.13, for a total transaction of C$10,513.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.88, for a total transaction of C$10,488.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$104.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$104.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$93.25 and a 12 month high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.44.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

