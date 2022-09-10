OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 4,191 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 4,191 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $10,938.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 339,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,878.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.64 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson downgraded OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
