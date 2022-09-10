OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 4,191 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 4,191 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $10,938.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 339,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,878.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OppFi Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.64 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson downgraded OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

About OppFi

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

