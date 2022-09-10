Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $220.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.15.

ZS stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.77. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at $30,935,664.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

