Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $278,000 in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $15.50 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

