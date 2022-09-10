Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Michael Henry Purchases 2,300 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) CFO Michael Henry purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $15,847.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Michael Henry acquired 2,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $13,920.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Michael Henry purchased 1,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $7,150.00.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $210.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 206,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,199,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

