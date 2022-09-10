Stony Point Capital LLC Invests $12.38 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,000. T-Mobile US comprises about 2.9% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $16,582,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS opened at $145.70 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.