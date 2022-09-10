Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Acquired by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,630 shares during the quarter. Integral Ad Science makes up approximately 2.3% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Integral Ad Science worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 40.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

