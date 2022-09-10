DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra Sells 2,449 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $13,836.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,243.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Claudia Ibarra sold 133 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $722.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Claudia Ibarra sold 345 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $1,659.45.

DMTK opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $179.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DMTK. BTIG Research dropped their price target on DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DermTech by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DermTech during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in DermTech during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in DermTech by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

