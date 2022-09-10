BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $14,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,592,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,560,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $15,300.00.

On Monday, August 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $14,600.00.

On Friday, August 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $14,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $15,400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $15,100.00.

On Friday, August 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $15,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $15,950.00.

On Monday, August 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $32,300.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $16,250.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:BFI opened at $3.03 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

