Stony Point Capital LLC Buys New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 345,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,265,000. Dynatrace makes up 3.8% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stony Point Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $40.73 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 290.93, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

