Critical Review: Blackboxstocks (BLBX) and Its Peers

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Blackboxstocks to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blackboxstocks
|$6.11 million
|-$2.62 million
|-2.37
|Blackboxstocks Competitors
|$2.06 billion
|$191.77 million
|18.24
Blackboxstocks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackboxstocks and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blackboxstocks
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Blackboxstocks Competitors
|211
|1355
|2426
|79
|2.58
Blackboxstocks presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blackboxstocks
|-84.77%
|-117.42%
|-66.74%
|Blackboxstocks Competitors
|-18.20%
|-25.47%
|-0.18%
Summary
Blackboxstocks competitors beat Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
Blackboxstocks Company Profile
Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.