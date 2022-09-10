Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Cowen decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.15.

Zscaler Stock Up 21.9 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.77. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $641,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

