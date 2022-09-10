Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 4.2% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after buying an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,799,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $188.19 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.54.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

