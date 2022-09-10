Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 550 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $157.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.93. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.