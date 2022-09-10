iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.78 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

