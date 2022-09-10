iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $249.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

