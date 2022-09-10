Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $666,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,948,000 after acquiring an additional 250,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

