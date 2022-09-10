Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.3 %

ITW stock opened at $206.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

