The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

