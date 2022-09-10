Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) is Archon Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,654,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,858 shares during the quarter. Zuora makes up 4.9% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of Zuora worth $39,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $1,375,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zuora by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 15.1% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 66.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

