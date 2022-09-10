DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) is Archon Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Archon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764,451 shares during the quarter. DHI Group makes up about 2.2% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.12% of DHI Group worth $17,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after buying an additional 121,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 163,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd.

Shares of DHX opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.40 million, a PE ratio of 574.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29. DHI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

