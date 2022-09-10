Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 723,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 142,978 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

