Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Lessened by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.77. The company has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

