Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Invests $672,000 in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC bought a new position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Vita Coco comprises about 0.7% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vita Coco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.45 million and a P/E ratio of 65.92. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In related news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $157,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $447,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,240. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.