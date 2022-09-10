Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes up approximately 1.9% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of SPWH opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

