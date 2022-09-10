Archon Capital Management LLC Has $35.48 Million Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,238 shares during the period. 8X8 comprises 4.4% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 2.38% of 8X8 worth $35,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 23,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $125,067.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,557.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 23,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $125,067.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,557.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,401 shares of company stock worth $711,091 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $567.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.23.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

