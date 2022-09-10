Archon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Potbelly makes up approximately 1.9% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned about 8.06% of Potbelly worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Potbelly by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Potbelly by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 23.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,803.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 26,611 shares of company stock worth $150,538 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBPB. TheStreet lowered shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

PBPB stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

