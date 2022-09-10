Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Lovesac Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

