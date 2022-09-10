MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of MCFT opened at $21.17 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $381.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.79.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 65.13% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 30.5% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 390,188 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,031,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

