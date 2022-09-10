Barrett Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.5% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $36,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $128.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.24. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

