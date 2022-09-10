Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PG&E by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,366,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,859,000 after buying an additional 3,204,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,044,000 after buying an additional 14,215,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,674,000 after acquiring an additional 263,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PG&E by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,193,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,952,000 after acquiring an additional 915,652 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.