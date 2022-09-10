Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Position Increased by Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up about 6.7% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Spotify Technology worth $24,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $110.28 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.42.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

