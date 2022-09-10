Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Tenneco comprises about 1.2% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.07% of Tenneco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 363.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Stock Up 1.3 %

Tenneco Profile

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Featured Stories

