Personal Capital Advisors Corp Decreases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114,785 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.12% of Fortinet worth $65,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

