Interval Partners LP Sells 492,820 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Interval Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,680 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 492,820 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,107 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.39.

DKS opened at $116.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.93. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

