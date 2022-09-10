Interval Partners LP Invests $9.56 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after acquiring an additional 345,565 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 320,642 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.47. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

