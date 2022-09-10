Interval Partners LP Sells 1,021 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Interval Partners LP lessened its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management increased its stake in Markel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Markel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Performance

Markel stock opened at $1,200.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,242.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,323.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.91 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,162.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Insider Transactions at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $19.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

