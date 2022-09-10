Interval Partners LP Invests $7.98 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after buying an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $695.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $667.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.46.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

