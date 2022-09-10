Interval Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Interval Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,974 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 19,874 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.04.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

