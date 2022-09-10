Personal Capital Advisors Corp Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $86,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,795,000. Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 11.8% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

NYSE CRM opened at $162.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.79. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.48 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,876,550.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,800,383. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

