Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Raised by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 5.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,985,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after purchasing an additional 294,825 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,390,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 7.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 76.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.