Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.22% of Baker Hughes worth $83,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,998,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baker Hughes Stock Up 5.7 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

BKR stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.